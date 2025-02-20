Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4715
0220puzzle
I usually only do one puzzle a winter. But I got this one for my birthday and the giver would like to do it after I'm done. It's only 500 pieces but the picture on the box is awful and the coloring isn't distinct. Let's see how long it takes….
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4715
photos
5
followers
5
following
1291% complete
View this month »
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close