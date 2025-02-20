Previous
0220puzzle by diane5812
Photo 4715

0220puzzle

I usually only do one puzzle a winter. But I got this one for my birthday and the giver would like to do it after I'm done. It's only 500 pieces but the picture on the box is awful and the coloring isn't distinct. Let's see how long it takes….
