Previous
0222breakfast by diane5812
Photo 4717

0222breakfast

A terrible picture taken by the waitress (lighting wasn't her fault) but a lovely birthday breakfast with daughter, grandson, brother, sister-in-law and niece.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact