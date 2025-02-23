Previous
0223hockey by diane5812
Photo 4718

0223hockey

The last hockey practice/game for me for the season. Grandson on right, his teammate on left. I think I was a pretty good mummu this season - easily made 85-90% of them.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact