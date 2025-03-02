Previous
A couple of my
birthday gifts. A remote controlled candle and an inscribed rock that I'm not sure where I will put it once spring comes. I am called "mummu" by my family and those are the names of my daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.
Diane Marie

I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
