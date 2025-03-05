Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4727
0304altarcloth
I can hear the comments already. A church member took the ties that didn't sell at our Rummage Sale last spring and created a Lenten altar cloth. We have an elderly congregation. Creative or disrespectful?
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4727
photos
5
followers
5
following
1295% complete
View this month »
4720
4721
4722
4723
4724
4725
4726
4727
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close