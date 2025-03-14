0314eclipse

Previous
My iphone took a terrible picture but in person it was pretty cool to see the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse at 2:40 am.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
