Previous
0317spring by diane5812
Photo 4740

0317spring

How can you tell it's spring-ish? A father and son pitching softballs in the front yard. Enjoy it now. 5 inches of snow forecast for Wednesday.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact