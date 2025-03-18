Previous
0318barren by diane5812
Photo 4741

0318barren

10 days after my last progress picture, this whole entire wooded hillside is barren. Waiting for apartments, houses and office buildings. So sad.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact