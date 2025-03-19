Previous
0319laundry by diane5812
Photo 4742

0319laundry

People at church must think we have a laundry fairy. No one knows that I take the kitchen towels and cleaning rags home to wash. If they do know, no one says "thank you."
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact