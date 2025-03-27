Previous
0327bench by diane5812
Photo 4750

0327bench

The bench is showing wear even though it is kept in someone's basement over winter. But it is a sign of spring when it's brought back out by the front door at the church.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact