0328hair

I bought a hair diffuser today to try to do something with this out of control curly hair. I now look like an aging Annie that sings "The sun will come out, tomorrow…..". Please God - wasn't treatment, worry about dying and losing all my hair enough of a challenge? Just a reminder of what my hair used to look like at the beginning of my treatment. I am depressed. Add the compression bra I have to wear for lymphodema and nothing feels or looks good - especially now that spring/summer is here. Please excuse the "poor me" description. Things are difficult.