0405pancakes

Well, that's one way to eat the whipped cream on your pancakes. Had breakfast with most of my local loved ones - missing my favorite sister-in-law and son-in-law.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That’s hilarious!
April 5th, 2025  
