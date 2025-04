0407thumb

Well, I'm the mother of invention, if nothing else. I woke up with a severely sore thumb/palm area. I have to wear the gauntlet for my lymphodema so I used it to hold a jumbo craft stick from the art cabinet at church to splint my thumb. And then to apply cold to the area I used a leftover icee in the freezer at work from when I was going through chemo and had to drink a lot of fluids and water didn't even taste good.