0416gardenofgethsemene by diane5812
Photo 4770

0416gardenofgethsemene

On the eve before Maundy Thursday and Jack's cornea transplant, I spent time praying beneath this window at church.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1306% complete

