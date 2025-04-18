Previous
0418home by diane5812
Photo 4772

0418home

This little guy has had a very difficult 36 hours in the hospital. But he is back home, praise God! Prayers that his recovery is trouble free and that all his pain leads to vivid sight for the first time in his young life.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
1307% complete

