0419earlyEaster by diane5812
0419earlyEaster

Daughter and grandsons playing with my early Easter present, Dominoes. So wonderful to see the little guy enjoying himself! Praise God and his medical team - continuing prayers for no infection or rejection.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1307% complete

