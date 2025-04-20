Previous
0420easter by diane5812
Photo 4774

0420easter

Happy Easter from my brother and his family and me. The painting is something my brother is working on, per request from his wife. Appropriate for Easter. ::)
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact