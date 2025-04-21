Previous
0421haircut by diane5812
Photo 4775

0421haircut

After 15 months, I have enough hair to need a haircut. Not sure what can be done with this mess. Before and after.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact