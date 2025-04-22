Previous
0422clara by diane5812
Photo 4776

0422clara

Jack "reading" a get well card from his friend, Clara. Her grandparents go to my church and her brother is on the same team as Jack's brother. (See pics from 9/17/24 and 9/21/24.) So sweet.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact