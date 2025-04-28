Previous
0428tornado by diane5812
Photo 4782

0428tornado

Getting my tornado safe room ready. They've been predicting level 4 weather for 3 days - big rain, 2 inch hail, high winds, tornadoes. We didn't even get any rain! Complete bust. But I was prepared!
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1310% complete

