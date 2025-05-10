Previous
0510bush by diane5812
Photo 4794

0510bush

I trimmed this bush a little earlier than past years. I usually do it around Memorial Day. I disturbed a bunny hiding underneath it.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact