0513mri

I've been very anxious about today. My first breast MRI and the results. I didn't know what to expect with the scan itself (it wasn't fun) and of course, every ache and pain makes a cancer patient worry that their cancer has metastisized. Got the results 2 hours later - all clear! Woo hoo! A visit with my oncologist at the end of the month and a mammogram in 6 months is currently the plan.