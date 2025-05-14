Previous
0514baseball by diane5812
0514baseball

Started the evening at Jack’s soccer. He refused once again to participate so that’s the end of Jack’s soccer for the year. Then went to Owen’s baseball game. Nice home run winning form, lefty!
14th May 2025 14th May 25

