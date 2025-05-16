0516parkinglot

I just learned today that our parking lot was going to be repaved starting Monday morning. This brought up several issues for me: 1. Neighbors park in our lot without asking - not nice and we don't know who they are. 2. I was asked to make signage and flyers to put under the windshield wipers on the cars that were currently parked there explaining they couldn't park there when I had only 2 hours left of work - and other jobs to get done! And no supplies. 3. We have 25 mph winds and rain. I did the best I could but I make no guarantees that they will survive. I'm a bit resentful that folks think I'm some kind of speedy magician. Thanks for letting me vent. Let the weekend begin.