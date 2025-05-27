Previous
0527moth by diane5812
Photo 4811

0527moth

A polyphemus moth. One of the 2 largest moths in Minnesota. Poor thing only lives 4 days. It doesn't have a mouth. It mates the same day it emerges from the cocoon.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Oh how sad! Will have look up what its purpose is.
May 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact