0528hips

Trying exercises on a foam roller to loosen my hips with the hope that I won't wake up with a sore back. I've pretty much tried everything else - flipped my mattress, bought a special pillow for between my knees, a back band, Advil, acetaminophen, ice, heat, creams..... And who decided to call these torture devices "foam" rollers? More accurate would be rock roller.