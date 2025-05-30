Previous
0530lens by diane5812
Photo 4814

0530lens

This little trooper had a temporary lens put in today. They will measure for a more permanent one in a month when he goes in for his next surgery. So far both cornea transplants aren't showing signs of rejection.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact