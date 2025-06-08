0608pentecost

Previous
Encouraged folks to wear red for Pentecost - represents the fire of the Holy Spirit. Felt a little silly waving our Holy Spirit wands during the final hymn but it was pretty to witness. Impressed with the number of folks who participated in both.
