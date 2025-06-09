Previous
0609puzzle by diane5812
Photo 4824

0609puzzle

The little guy in the middle turns 5 later this week but he will be at the cabin that day so I brought my gifts over early. He and I share a love of jigsaw puzzles and since he still doesn’t see well, the family joined in to help.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact