0622dewpoint

The fun continues. Our dewpoint was
73 today .
Diane Marie

Dorothy ace
UGH!
When I was in college I remember a professor told us the worse cities for humidity were, Minneapolis-St. Paul, St. Louis near where I was and I think New Orleans or Washington DC! However, he was a world history prof. It must have been during a heat wave!
June 23rd, 2025  
