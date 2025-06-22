Sign up
0622dewpoint
The fun continues. Our dewpoint was
73 today .
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy
ace
UGH!
When I was in college I remember a professor told us the worse cities for humidity were, Minneapolis-St. Paul, St. Louis near where I was and I think New Orleans or Washington DC! However, he was a world history prof. It must have been during a heat wave!
June 23rd, 2025
