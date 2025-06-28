Previous
0627walk by diane5812
Photo 4842

0627walk

It's finally stopped raining and it isn't a zillion degrees out, so Annie and I went on a walk.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact