I've signed up with Hamline University to keep 2 storm drains clean near my house. !. To keep debris and chemicals out of our waterways. 2. To keep the drains free of crud so the storm water can drain properly and avoid flooding our roads.
GaryW
That sounds like quite a job!
June 29th, 2025  
