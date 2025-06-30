Previous
0630fur by diane5812
Photo 4845

0630fur

Annie went back home today. This is one reason I don't want a dog. If you want me, I'll be sweeping up fur or dealing with it on clothes and furniture for the next month. At least.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
