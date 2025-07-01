Previous
0701rain by diane5812
Photo 4846

0701rain

We have had some amount of rain
for each of the past 20 days. Yesterday there was only a 15% chance and I got caught in an absolute downpour at grandson's baseball game.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact