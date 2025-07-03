Previous
0703dayoff by diane5812
0703dayoff

Every 4 day holiday weekend should begin this way.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
