0704happy holiday

The heat index is in the 100s today, the 4th of July. I'm not a carnival, old cars or parade person so I thought I would honor my significant other, Thom, by going to the beach. He spent his whole life in South Florida (except for the years he spent with me in MN) and his favorite holiday was the 4th of July because all the babes would be at the beach. :) Our one swimming beach in Eagan was packed - too hot, too busy, too humid, too loud. Not enjoyable. And what is with all the people lying in the sun? Anyone hear of skin cancer? I stopped to get a strawberry smoothie and went home to my AC. Getting old, I guess.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Diane Marie

