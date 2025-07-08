Previous
0707baseball by diane5812
Photo 4852

0707baseball

The cheering squad for the last regular season baseball game. The other grandparents are under the arrows. For the second time in a row we got rained out halfway thru. Both times unexpected.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact