0712slingshot by diane5812
Photo 4857

0712slingshot

Jack being all boy by showing Ruby his new slingshot during his brother's baseball tournament. Ruby wasn't interested. :)
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Dorothy ace
I’d probably be like Ruby. How’s his sight now?
July 13th, 2025  
