Previous
0715bill by diane5812
Photo 4860

0715bill

Met Bill for lunch today.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Looks like a nice chap. On I believe he’s your pastor?
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact