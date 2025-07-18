Previous
Next
0718muffins by diane5812
Photo 4863

0718muffins

Babysitting the grandsons overnight so parents could get away for a night. Jack and I made blueberry muffins.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact