Previous
0720woods by diane5812
Photo 4865

0720woods

A near perfect summer day. My favorite place to walk on a day like today is the woods. Some people may prefer a beach or even a desert but the woods (extra points for a lake nearby) is the place for me. Not easy to find in the suburbs.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact