0724lunch by diane5812
Met my brother and his family for lunch. It was sooooooooo hot and humid on the patio that I had to cut lunch short. I thought I was going to pass out - sweat was pouring out of every pore! And speaking of humidity - I heard on the radio what contributes to the humidity at this time of year. The corn crops! Corn sweats like humans and at this stage of their development they put out lots of moisture in to the air. Who knew? P.S. Brought grandson some food back to his house. He had another eye surgery today. Poor guy.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
