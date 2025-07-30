Previous
0730smoke by diane5812
Photo 4875

0730smoke

The best depiction of the smoke in the air from the Canadian wild fires is the news showing downtown Minneapolis. I heard the Twin Cities has the worst air quality in the world today.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact