Went to this lovely lady's visitation tonight. Her husband is a dear friend of mine from church. My Thom and his first wife died within a month of each other 13 1/2 years ago and we traveled the grief journey together. And now his 2nd wife has also died of cancer. So unfair. And she was a fighter. So hard to see her go through what she went through. Rest now, Sherry. We will all look out for Mike.