0802musicbox by diane5812
Photo 4878

0802musicbox

My father rescued this music box from the alley when he was a young lad. It still works and has "1888" on the music sheet. It played "The Wedding March" when I cranked it up.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
Gail
Very cool
August 3rd, 2025  
