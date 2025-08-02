0802musicbox

Sign up
My father rescued this music box from the alley when he was a young lad. It still works and has "1888" on the music sheet. It played "The Wedding March" when I cranked it up.
2nd August 2025
Diane Marie
@diane5812
Gail
Very cool
August 3rd, 2025
