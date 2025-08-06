Previous
0806bread by diane5812
Photo 4882

0806bread

Does anyone else just lie around and eat bread when they feel down and out? If so, I highly recommend this pistachio bread except for the mess the seeds make when you cut it and then get stuck in your teeth.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1337% complete

