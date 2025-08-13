Previous
0813katie by diane5812
FaceTimed with my very tired and stressed daughter as her house in Alabama was getting packed up for her move to Rhode Island, via Iowa and MN. Poor baby. I wish I could help her.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
