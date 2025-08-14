Previous
0814stpaul by diane5812
Bill and I went to Harriet Island Park/Raspberry Island along the mighty Mississippi and with a view of St. Paul. Perfect day. Then got some dinner and went to a Steel Drum Band mini concert at church.
Diane Marie

