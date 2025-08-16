Previous
0816storm by diane5812
A pretty intense storm blew through early this morning. Kept me from going to my brother's house for our Saturday coffee get-together.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
GaryW
It looks like a real downpour!
August 17th, 2025  
