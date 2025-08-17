Previous
0817gate by diane5812
Photo 4893

0817gate

The mowing crew damaged my gate but until management fixes it, the neighbor's dog could escape. We share the backyard. Hopefully my zip ties are good enough to keep Lenny in the yard.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact